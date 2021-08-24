Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

