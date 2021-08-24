Reviewing Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Ceconomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.46 -$64.30 million N/A N/A Ceconomy $23.34 billion 0.06 -$259.98 million N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceconomy.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A Ceconomy 1.54% 44.97% 2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Krispy Kreme and Ceconomy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 0 3 11 0 2.79 Ceconomy 3 0 2 0 1.80

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $20.39, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Ceconomy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

