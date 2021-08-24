Reviewing ENI (NYSE:E) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENI and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.85 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -50.21 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ENI and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -0.19% 2.95% 1.00% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Volatility and Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENI beats Pengrowth Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

