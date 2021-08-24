Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 101.33%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33% Mesoblast -1,774.77% -19.82% -15.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 82.14 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -19.14 Mesoblast $32.16 million 28.80 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -9.65

Mesoblast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

