REVV (REVV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.56 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. REVV has a total market cap of $61.28 million and $5.56 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.