Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 601

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

LON:RMV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 700.20 ($9.15). 464,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,817. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 676.89.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

