Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSKD. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

RSKD opened at $27.85 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

