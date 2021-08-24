Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,116 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

