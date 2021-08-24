Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RHI opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.97. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,605,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

