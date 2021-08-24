Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

