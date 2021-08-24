Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.
CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.
salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
