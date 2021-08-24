Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

