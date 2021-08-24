Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

