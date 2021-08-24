Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

