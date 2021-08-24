Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by Cowen from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.