Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 829 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $498.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.