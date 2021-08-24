Royal Bank of Canada Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

