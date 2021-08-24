Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.10. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

