Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.64% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIL opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59.

