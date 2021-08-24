Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 27,905 Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTPZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $4,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $22,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTPZ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

