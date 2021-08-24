Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

