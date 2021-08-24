Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amarin were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

