Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$135.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$131.90. 384,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $2,183,154.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.