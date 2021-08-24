RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $47,894.14 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $47,894.14 or 0.99683978 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $94.61 million and approximately $685,146.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001875 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

