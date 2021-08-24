RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RxSight stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

