RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company.

RXST stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

