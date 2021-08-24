Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

NYSE SAFE traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.19. 62,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,810. Safehold has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of -0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,810 and have sold 57,270 shares valued at $5,157,122. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safehold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Safehold by 79,971.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

