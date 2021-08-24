SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $239,753.06 and approximately $157.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019880 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,323,700 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

