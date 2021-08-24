SafePal (SFP) Price Up 14.1% This Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $154.50 million and $30.18 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047775 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

