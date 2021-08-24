salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $291.00 at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $285.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.03.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

