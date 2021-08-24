Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFM opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.68. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

