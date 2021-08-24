Savant Capital LLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 43,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

