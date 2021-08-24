Savant Capital LLC Has $60.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 70,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,433. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.