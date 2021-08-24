Savant Capital LLC Sells 544 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.52. 274,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

