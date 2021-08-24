Savix Price Reaches $5.77 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00011715 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $383,723.62 and approximately $980,382.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00824745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 118,023 coins and its circulating supply is 66,453 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.