Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 962 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.00. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

