Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.23. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

