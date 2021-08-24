Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE ED traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 22,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.