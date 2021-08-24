Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

