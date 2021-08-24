Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 389,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,642. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.