Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

