Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,073. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

