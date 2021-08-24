Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lifted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. 565,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

