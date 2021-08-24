Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

