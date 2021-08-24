Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.