Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $412,184.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.