Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.