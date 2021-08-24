ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $621.70. 30,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

