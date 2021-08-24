Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,748 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

