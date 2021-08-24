Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Reaches $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00824064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00101745 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.