Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0290 on Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $706,671.50 and approximately $543,268.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00124752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00154242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.75 or 0.99937688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.00985868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.51 or 0.06568141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,404,521 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

